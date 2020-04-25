Sandra Echeverría talks about the bacteria that has been killing her | Instagram

Mexican actress and singer Sandra Echeverría confessed that she was going through some pretty difficult months after being infected with a strange bacteria which in the beginning was unknown.

A few months ago Sandra through her account Instagram communicated to his followers that he was wearing almost three months sick and his body began to transmit it, at first there was no what he had, but finally he knew what it was, because his Sibo test came out positive.

This disease is very complicated to detect it, so he went for weeks without knowing what he had just feeling fatal, since since the month of November it had stomach aches and he couldn’t do his normal activities.

The Sibo bacteria is an overgrowth of the number of bacteria that populate the small intestine.

It was during an interview for the TV Azteca’s Ventaneando program, that Echeverría said that he had to go to quite a few studies since the doctors did not find out what was affecting his system.

As in November I caught a bacteria in the small intestine called sibo and it took us a long time to find what I had. I live in Los Angeles, we did several tests, they put me on diets, treatments, antibiotics, everything, “confessed the singer.

The actress revealed that she has taken various medications and had to carry some rigorous diets, and to attack this bacterium it has had to follow a fairly long treatment.

Finally they did a breath test with which they could discover that I had this bacteria in the intestine. It has been a long treatment, the sibo is not removed so quickly, “he added.

He is currently better health, because he underwent a treatment and started a diet to improve, but still has some discomfort.

I cannot eat gluten, dairy, among many other things. Right now I am about 93-95 percent. Suddenly there are things that inflame me; I’m almost at my weight, “he finished.

The past few months have been chaotic for the interpreter of The Usurper, but it is hoped that soon he will feel better and recover so that he can go about his normal life as before.

