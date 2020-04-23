Sandra Echeverría sends a strong message to Aislinn Derbez | Instagram

Thousands of people have wanted to cause a certain rivalry between actress Sandra Echeverría and Aislinn Derbez after the separation of Mauricio Ochmann and Derbez’s eldest daughter, and this message makes it all more than clear.

On several occasions Sandra has been accused by the followers of the former couple of having been the responsible for their separation.

Such an assumption was due to the fact that both have worked on the same projects and had been seen very nearby lately.

This has clearly not been proven, plus she and Aislinn both seem to have a good friendship.

Aislinn recently launched a new project beauty products with whom he had been working for a long time, so Sandra did not hesitate to comment.

What do you think ?! Starting today @amainatural will be available at @sephoramx and I can’t believe it … Thank you to everyone who has chosen @amainatural as a natural and sustainable option. I know it is not easy to change habits but we also know how good it feels to do it and the results it gives! “Aislinn wrote in her post.

The news was published two days ago and has been very well received throughout the public, so much so that it has managed to have more than 200 thousand likes and endless comments.

Yayyy !!! Congratulations Ais! What a HIT! “, Wrote Echeverria.

This only shows that they actually have a good friendd, since even both comment on each other’s posts.

It is worth mentioning that during the last month Sandra began to have thousands of comments and aggressive messages against her, something that surely was not pretty.

Maybe with this calm the waters and people stop making bad comments towards her, because they have clarified the couple that is something between the two.

