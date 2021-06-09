Sandra Echeverría clarifies rumors that she is sick with cancer

Sandra Echeverría cleared up once and for all the rumors about her state of health. And it is that in recent months, her slim figure attracted the attention of many, even media personnel who assured that the actress could have some type of cancer, something that she completely denied.

© @ sandraecheverriaoficialSandra Echeverría explained the reasons for her slim figure

“It is false that I have cancer,” he clarified in his interview with Isabel lascurain for the channel Abre la caja de … on YouTube. “My grandmother wrote to me saying ‘why did they put this?’, I said ‘if you don’t find out from me, don’t pay attention to what people say,'” he added about the rumors that also reached the eyes and ears of his family.

And it is that, although he has always shown a slim figure, the wife of Leonardo de Lozanne It has worried some of its fans for a long time, because sometimes it is noticeable with less weight than usual.

Everything has an explanation

In this regard, the actress of El Clon explained that for some time she has been going to the doctor for a reason that makes her gain and lose weight. “They told me I had SIBO, which was a bacteria in the intestine, from eating a salmon it was not completely cooked,” he explained. And he recalled: “It was in the catering of a movie, the next day I woke up and felt that everything was moving.”

© @ sandraecheverriaoficialThe actress and wife of Leonardo de Lozanne, revealed that she has a bacteria that has given her problems

“From there I started to go up and down, I started with a doctor, then another, they tell me I have SIBO, I take treatment, I don’t get cured, I go with another treatment and I get cured,” he explained. However, the remedy has not been definitive: “Five or six months pass, suddenly the relapse again in November, since that date I have been bad, bad and bad, but here I go.”

Of course, I assure you that it is nothing serious and that his life is not in danger as had been speculated: “I’m fine, nothing else is relapses of the belly that swells a lot, it’s uncomfortable, I’m not going to die, I’m fine thanks to God”.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.