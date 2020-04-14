Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey donate almost 100,000 covers for mouths | Instagram

Former Hollywood couple Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey despite being separated have done a great job at donate a total of 86 thousand face masks to different foundations trying to help doctors in their country.

In this way, the actors decided do an action to show the great importance of health professionals in this field.

Bullock noted that this initiative started thanks to a request for her two sons, Louis and Laila, since the little ones wanted to donate 6 thousand face masks, to which Sandra along with her current boyfriend Bryan Randall they decided to fulfill what they wanted by delivering the packages to the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital.

That was how the protagonist of Miss sympathy thanked the Hospital for accepting the donation that was thanks to their two children.

Thank you Olivia at the Adventist white Memorial. Thanks Ricardo at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. Louis and Laila’s note could not have said it better, ”said Sandra.

On the other hand, actor Matthew McConaughey donated along with his wife Camila Alves and through his official account of Instagram shared that they donated a total of 80 thousand face masks to the organization VStrong.

Camila shared the moment in which both arrive at the facilities with two large boxes full of mouthpieces.

Our mission is to protect those who protect us, by providing healthcare workers, firefighters, police and approximately 80,000 other masks necessary to combat the # COVID19 virus, “he wrote in the publication.

In this way also they invited to others added to this type of actions to help those who need it most.

You can also help or inspire you to choose a lane to help others, whatever it is, even if you are helping your neighbor, calling people, emotional support, donations, volunteer (sic), ”he added in the publication.

The two of them are just some of the many artists who have joined the big donations towards those who really need it and for the health sector, since with little or a lot it makes a big difference.

