Sandra Barneda has confirmed, after months of intense rumors without confirmation by the protagonists, that his reconciliation with Nagore Robles is a fact. The presenter has chosen Gay Pride Day and a romantic photo in which they appear kissing to shout to the four winds how in love she is with Robles.

With a significant « reserved my right to KISS whoever I want. RESERVED for you. Growing up together. Happy pride! « , Sandra Barneda has chosen this demanding date to confirm a news item that was taken for granted after seeing them walking their dog recently in a loving attitude.

The television couple ended their relationship in September last year after three years of ups and downs in which, according to different sources, the discussions were constant due to the strong character of both. Although in love, Sandra Barneda and Nagore Robles decided to go their separate ways.

After a few months apart – although they shared custody of their puppy – The emotional interview that Barneda starred in ‘Planeta Calleja’ would have brought positions with his ex-partner. Nagore Robles, moved by the presenter’s harsh confessions talking about her coming out of the closet, would have called Sandra Barneda and … little by little, they would have resumed a relationship that neither of them ever forgot.

Months after this timid reconciliation, and although Sandra Barneda is very discreet with her private life, she has chosen the day of Gay Pride to, in addition to reinvict the right to fall in love with who one wants, to confirm happily that she and Nagore Robles are again couple.

Robles, before such a declaration of love, could not help but correspond to Barneda, commenting on the presenter’s photo a simple « my home » and the smiley of a heart.