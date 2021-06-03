Sandoval makes himself felt with his hugs in the Braves dogout

The Creole Pablo Sandoval continues to make itself felt with its spirit and hugs in the dogout of the Braves of Atlanta in the 2021 harvest of the Big leagues – MLB.

Follow the good energy in the Atlanta franchise with Pablo Sandoval, who has been in charge of infecting his teammates in each of the games of the Big leagues.

The Venezuelan who arrived last season at the Braves Not only does he know how to hit home runs that change the future or outcome of a game in one inning, but he also knows how to give hugs when his teammates hit home runs for his team in the MLB.

Today he did it again by waiting for Dansby Swanson after the Atlanta shortstop landed a four-corner hit in the big top.

Here the video of hug:

In the current season of Big leagues, Pablo Sandoval has been in important moments responding with the tree and, also in terms of his hugs and contagion of encouragement to each of his teammates to achieve the victories that take him to the Playoffs.