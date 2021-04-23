Sandor Martín, three-time European champion with an outstanding performance

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The superlight European Championship faced, closing the evening in Barcelona, ​​the champion, the local Sandor Martin (37-2, 13 KO) and the contender, the British of Zambian origin Kay prosper (14-1-1, 7 KO).

The clash began with a study, left-handed (Martín) against right-handed (Prosper), seeking to take over the center of the ring both in an alternative way, calibrating how to manage the front foot to execute their respective fight plans. The first quality exchanges came in the third round, with a counter from Sandor putting the challenger from the islands in trouble and good defensive actions that made a very active Prosper wink.

It was strange that the referee of the match did not recriminate the excess of Vaseline after each stop on the face of the Briton, who kept trying to hit the champion in all possible ways, but subordinated his performance to the technique of the Barcelona man; he avoided punches and took advantage of the crosses to insert his hands and score.

The second half of the fight began in the same way, with Sandor Martín scoring the rounds with an attractive boxing from the point of view of the purists, taking his hands off and taking his own. In addition, as the rounds passed, it seemed that Sandor’s physical form (and the ten years apart) was becoming a notable factor in favor of the Spaniard, who once again impacted Prosper with great success in the ninth. After several warnings for turning, hitting below the waist, and hitting from behind the head, the Englishman had two points subtracted (perhaps too closely) and, in the penultimate chapter of the twelve agreed, he was seen absolutely behind in scores.

The officers’ cards left no room for doubt: 119-107, 117-109 and 117-110 for Sandor Martín, who retains his European crown. It is located number 7 on the WBA and WBC world lists, in a category that will soon have total unification between Josh Taylor and José Ramírez, a fact that usually leads to the subsequent abandonment of several belts. We will have to be vigilant in the coming months.