Sandor Martín retains his European crown

The Catalan Sandor Martin this Friday he retained his crown of European super lightweight champion by beating the points to the applicant, the British Kay prosper, in the stellar combat of the evening organized by Matchroom on Barcelona, in which another Spanish, Andoni Gago, also retained the continental featherweight title after a controversial void against another Briton, Gavin mcdonnell, clearly loser of the fight. Y Kerman Lejarraga scored the seventh-round inferiority win over Jez smith.

Sandor (38-2, with 13 Ko’s) again revealed his technical boxing and his experience against an opponent who did not find a way to hurt the Barcelona fighter, far superior throughout the 12 rounds. The judges’ decision was unanimous in favor of Sandor (119-107, 117.109, 117-110), who was patient, very superior defensively and showed a high physical level, arriving completely at the end of the fight, when Prosper threw desperate goals in search of changing the dynamics of the fight. Martin had no problems with the greater span of the British, warned several times for low blows, and built his victory without ups and downs from the first round.

In the penultimate match of the evening televised by DAZN, the former European champion Kerman Lejarraga, without a title this time in between, exposed his recovery and ended up winning a fight that was complicated at times. He struggled from the start against Jez Smith, but the Basque fighter (32-2), despite a worrying blow under the eye, dominated the fight from the fifth round, when the bout went into close range. There, in the fray, the Briton began to suffer and the referee stopped the fight after a punishment sequence that revealed that Smith was close to the KO.

The most controversial of the evening was for the defense of the European featherweight title by Andoni Gago (24-3-4), who retained the scepter after a unfair null in a fight in which he led the way. The referee stopped the fight at the beginning of the fifth round, when his rival Gavin McDonnell had a cut on his eyebrow that had not stopped causing problems since the beginning of the combat. But when a decision in favor of Gago was expected, two judges tied and one even gave the British an advantage.