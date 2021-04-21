Sandor Martín: “If Prosper wants the belt, let him come and get him”

Press release

The press conference of the evening organized by Matchroom Boxing in Barcelona this Friday was held this morning, which can be seen live from 8:00 p.m. through DAZN.

Sandor Martín – Barcelona – 37-2, 13 KO – European super lightweight champion

“I am looking forward to the fight. I’m the champion and boxing in my house, all the pressure is on him, and that’s how he will feel on Friday. I am psyched to follow the path to be champion, I do not want to settle for being champion of Europe. I am prepared for whatever comes, I am the champion, if he wants the belt to come for him. I am going to show him that I am superior to him in all areas “

Kay Prosper – Luton – 14-1-1, 7 KO – European super lightweight title contender

“I am very happy to be at this level, I want to show the world the boxer that I am. Sandor doesn’t know what I can do in the ring. He is a defensive fighter, I hope the judges benefit me. We have seen Spanish boxers come to the UK and receive bad scores, I hope the same does not happen to me. I respect the judges who are fair ”.



Andoni Gago – Bilbao – 24-3-3, 7 KO – European featherweight champion

“I face each fight as if it were a world championship. Gavin is an experienced opponent and I am proud to face him. During the preparation I have trained with people of the size of my rival. It will be a tough fight with two warriors in the ring “

Gavin McDonnell – Doncaster – 22-2-2, 6 KOs – contender for European featherweight title

“I have had to adapt to the conditions due to COVID-19, like everyone else. On Friday I fight with a European champion that I respect. Whatever has to happen will happen, but I think I can win before the limit. I feel very good”

Kerman Lejarraga – Bilbao – 31-2, 24 KO

“I am motivated and wanting to get into the ring. At this weight I recover my body better, in the second fight with Avanesyan it took a toll on me to gain so much weight in such a short time. Now I can train without continually weighing myself. Jez is a strong opponent who fights well. I am prepared for everything “

Jez Smith – Harrow Weald – 12-1-1, 5 KO

“I am very motivated to face Kerman. This is a great opportunity for me to show that I can fight with the elite, these are the fights that I want to fight in my career. So far my best version has not been seen, on Friday on the ring I hope to show what I am capable of “