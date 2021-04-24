Sandor Martín exhibits himself and retains the superlight European!

04/23/2021 at 11:35 PM CEST

The magnificent evening that Matchroom has organized this Friday behind closed doors in the Vall d’Hebron has ended in the best possible way with a new exhibition by Sandor Martín from Barcelona, who has retained his EBU European belt after passing over Britain’s Kay Prosper.

The great figure of Catalan boxing offered a magnificent image and gave no option to a rival who even lost two points for his insistence on turning around and delivering illegal blows to the already three-time continental champion.

For his part, Sandor Martín takes another step forward in his firm and determined struggle to opt for greater heights. “May it be my last defense. I want to be world champion “, he confessed days before the fight in an interview with SPORT.

Behind the armed robbery suffered by Andoni ‘Machito’ Gago against Gavin McDonnell with an inexplicable null that at least allows him to retain his featherweight continental scepter and the hard-fought victory by technical KO in the seventh, it was time for ‘Arrasandor’.

After displaying excellent boxing and the speed of another galaxy, the KO Verdun fighter ‘hunted’ the Englishman with a great forehand in the third That made the English stagger, who also received another hit on the ‘pear’ in the fourth.

Prosper tried to change the sign of the fight in the fifth, but he ran into several dodges “a la Mayweather” of the champion, who did not finish controlling so well the next six minutes on the ring when he could not get away from the brawling fight that his opponent was trying to impose.

Sandor and Kay Prosper face off in the days leading up to the fight

| MATCHROOM

However, Luton’s was penalized with a point in the eighth and another in the eleventh after receiving several notices. He tried everything, but ran into a masterful defense from Sandor, who finished in a big way.

This time the cards did not offer any ‘little gift’ and perfectly reflected what was seen on the ring: victory by unanimous decision of the Catalan (119-107, 117-109 and 117-110). That is, in the worst case, he only lost three rounds.

Excellent both the work of the three-time European champion Sandor Martín on the ring and that of a corner that is always led by his father, coach and great mentor, a Rafa Martín that he was finally able to sleep soundly after a fight that was postponed twice.