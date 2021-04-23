Sandor, Gago and Kerman, before the ‘British Empire’ in Barcelona

Matchroom resumes its commitment to Spain. After opening in our country in 2019, the English promoter planned “two or three events” in 2020, but the pandemic turned everything upside down. In 2021 they wanted to recover the project and they do it this Friday (20:00, DAZN) with a show in which hIt will open two European Championships in contention, a triple duel Spain vs United Kingdom and in which Sandor Martín (37-2, 13 KO) will be in the main fight, something that already happened in 2019.

The 27-year-old Catalan is in the best moment of his career. He is a double continental super lightweight champion and signed with OPI Since 82 and Matchroom at the end of 2020. A new defense of his belt would leave him on the verge of a greater step, but Sandor doesn’t trust a complex opponent like Kay Prosper (14-1-1, 7 KO). The 36-year-old Englishman is current British division champion and knows what could be on his last train. There is little information about him, so ignorance and his size (he is bigger than Sandor) will be his greatest weapons. “There is not much, but I have seen what it takes to extract the plans of the fight“, warns the champion. With a technical and highly mobile boxing, Sandor is the favorite. It is expected that the Englishman will come for him and Martin will look. The Spanish is clear:”I am the champion. He wants something of mine. Come to him“.

The co-star duel will have Kerman Lejarraga (31-2, 24 KO). He does not dispute any belt, but the English know of the media pull of the 29-year-old Basque and want to take advantage of it. Since he lost the European welterweight championship to Avanesyan and moved up the ranks, he has seen an improvement in his boxing. “This Friday we will see new things“His coach, Txutxi del Valle, warned in the preview. He also said it at the press conference. Jez Smith (12-2-1, 5 KO) will be in charge of continuing to measure the evolution of the ‘Morga’s Revolver’, who “tHe still does not think about the European Union Super Welterweight Championship“, a belt that should be played in the summer if everything goes well in Barcelona.”He does not underestimate his opponent “, and the Englishman has grown up:” Kerman has given his best level. Not me, “he snapped in the preview.

TOpponent Andoni Gago (24-3-3, 7 KO), Gavin McDonnell (22-2-2, 6 KO) is also grown.. “He is the champion, but I think I have a higher level,” said the Englishman in the preview. The 35-year-old Basque did not give it importance. He has done a good preparation and will start, as always, “with the idea of ​​putting a lot of pace from the first minute”. McDonnell has been a two-time challenger for a world belt and that makes him confident. Also its size, something that can be a key factor. Despite this, it comes with a year and a half of inactivity. He does not give importance to it, neither does Gago, since he knows of its quality. On paper, the fight is the most even and unpredictable of the night. It will be the second in the order of the show (around 8:50 pm). The broadcast will start with the duel between the Norwegian-Filipino Bernard Torres (13-0, 5 KO), an important prospect for Maravillabox, who will meet Colombian Anuar Salas (20-8-1, 12 KO).