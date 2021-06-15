Sandhagen and Dillashaw star in UFC Las Vegas 32 poster

Cory Sandhagen | Image: Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC

TJ Dilashaw He makes his return to MMA after two and a half years of inactivity, and he will do so in a fight that, if he wins, could catapult him directly to a new starting opportunity.

The two-time champion of the Pesos Gallos de la UFC faces number two in the ranking, Cory Sandhagen, in the headliner of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 32, and there is already an official poster of the event.

Dillashaw, who has already served his two-year suspension for a positive EPO, has not fought since losing by TKO in the first round to Henry Cejudo in which it was his debut as a flyweight.

Sandhagen, on the other hand, comes from achieving one of the best knockouts of this 2021 by finishing in 28 seconds the former champion of the Livianos, Frankie Edgar.

UFC Las Vegas 32 takes place on July 24 from the UFC APEX facilities.

