By Simon Lewis and John Whitesides

WASHINGTON, Apr 8 (.) – Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders ended his campaign on Wednesday, leaving former Vice President Joe Biden as the potential nominee to face President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

“The road to victory is practically impossible,” Sanders said in a speech delivered live on the internet to his supporters from Burlington, Vermont, his hometown.

“I have come to the conclusion that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful. That is why I am announcing today the suspension of my campaign,” he added.

The Vermont senator, a 78-year-old socialist whose progressive agenda strongly pushed the Democratic Party to the left, gained an early lead in the race, but quickly fell apart after losing South Carolina in late February, after moderate Democrats they consolidated their support around Biden.

The farewell of Sanders, Biden’s last remaining rival, narrows the presidential race to two names: the 77-year-old former vice president and the 73-year-old Republican Trump, who is seeking reelection.

Sanders’ decision comes at a time when the country is dealing with an outbreak of coronavirus that disrupted the nomination schedule, forcing some of the primaries to be postponed, while others remained in the air.

Sanders, who already starred in an unexpectedly powerful challenge in 2016 to eventual Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, was under pressure to end her campaign after Biden scored resounding victories in the March 17 primary in Florida, Arizona and Illinois.

Some allies had encouraged Sanders to continue in the race to continue influencing Biden’s political positions, but the coronavirus crisis diverted the attention of the public and, with the cancellation of all the rallies, there were few opportunities to try to stab his message.

Trump, who has courted Sanders supporters and said the senator was treated unfairly by the Democratic Party, reacted quickly on Twitter.

“This ended just as the Democrats & CND (National Democratic Committee) wanted, just like the Corrupt Hillary fiasco. Bernie’s people should turn to the Republican Party, CHANGE!” Trump wrote.

(Report by Doina Chiacu; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)