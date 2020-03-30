Swedish pilot Patrik Sandell has joined the Pilot Program to secure a place in Extreme E, the first e-SUV championship to start in January of next year. Sandell has won several Rallycross competitions between 2013 and 2017, before moving on to the North American ARX category.

Sandell made his debut in rallycross at age 16, in 2004 he won the Swedish Junior Title and the N3 Group FIA World Rally Championship – WRC – in 2005. His participation in the World Rally lasted until 2012.

The 37-year-old feels that his combination of on-stage experience and rallycross is the perfect mix for success in Extreme E: “With my experience in various disciplines, I think I have the potential to be a favorite in this category if I go to compete in it, “said Sandell. “Competing all over the world, I know firsthand the different surfaces the Extreme E calendar offers, rallycross has taught me how to drive in dynamic and intense race formats like this.”

The Swede is currently competing as a factory driver for Subaru Motorsports USA and welcomes the start of electric championships: “Extreme E is like an exciting extension of off-road racing and a real look into the future of motorsport. There are electric series. in progress, but this championship, in my opinion, is by far the most exciting and challenging, “added Sandell.

The Extreme E Championship will have five venues around the planet in the most remote and formidable environments in the world that have already been affected by climate change or bad human influences. Each competition will be held for three days, within an area of ​​no more than 10 square kilometers. Track designers are tasked with carefully selecting course options, using obstacles and challenging features, to minimize environmental impact.

Another factor driving Sandell to participate in Extreme E is raising awareness among fans about the negative impacts of climate change: “Not only do I believe in the sports offering and the format of the races, but I also feel very convinced of the initiatives and sustainability goals that are fundamental for Extreme E “, added the Swedish pilot. “Where I grew up in northern Sweden, I think we are just beginning to see the effects of our changing climate. I think we all have a responsibility for what is happening and that we should contribute to a better future. Extreme E is one of the ways I can make a real difference. ”

Extreme E’s e-SUVs have been dubbed ODYSSEY 21, it was unveiling during the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​last year. Later I participate in the Shakedown and closing stages of the Dakar Rally 2020.

Formula E drivers such as Nelson Pique Jr., Lucas di Grassi, Andre Lotterer, Bruno Senna, Daniel Abt, Antonio Felix Da Costa, Jérôme d’Ambrosio, Katherine Legge and Sam Bird are already part of this program. Other series are also participating Sebastian Ogier –Rally–, Andreas Bakkerud and Kevin and Timmy Hansen –Rallycross–, Timo Scheider –DTM and Rallycross–, Jamie Chadwick –W Series–, Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky –TCR–, and Sacha Prost – pilot on ice.

Extreme E presented its Scientific Committee that will be in charge of directing the climate research and education program, which is led by Cambridge University academic professor Peter Wadhams.

PROVISIONAL CALENDAR OF EXTREME E

22-23-24 January: Lac Rose, Dakar, Senegal

4-5-6 March: Sharaan, Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia

May 6-7-8: Kali Gandaki Valley, Mustang District, Nepal

August 27-28-29: Kangerlussuaq, Greenland

October 29-30-31: Santarém, Pará, Brazil

