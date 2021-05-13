Sand in your charms! Ana Cheri takes it off on the beach | Instagram

While wearing a two-piece swimsuit the beautiful model Ana Cheri managed to keep her followers attentive with her new video while brushing off the sand that had stuck to her figure.

Six hours ago, the beautiful celebrity shared this new publication on Instagram where almost one hundred thousand followers have reproduced her flirty video.

Ana Cheri appears in the foreground in front of the camera with his back completely covered with sand in this part of his body, he goes straight towards the sea, although only on the shore.

Once inside it begins to remove the tiny grains of sand, when we get out of the water we can see that the tiny swimsuit that he is wearing barely covers his huge charms.

For this, the beautiful American model had to use her hands to cover herself, perhaps some Internet users would have preferred to see a little more, although her swimsuit was already quite tiny, she does not know that she always wants more.

The place where this video was recorded is on a beautiful beach on one of his trips; the model wrote “Prettymuch, CNCO needs me“, which is the song that is heard in the background in the video clip.