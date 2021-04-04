Sanctions on Alcoba and McPhee

04/04/2021

On at 23:31 CEST

Jeremy Alcoba and John McPhee have starred in an incident in the Moto3 race of the Doha GP. Alcoba touched Darryn Binder and his motorcycle shot out, knocking the Petronas Team rider to the ground. The event ended in a fight between the two -Alcoba and McPhee-. It was then that the British did not take what happened well, facing the Indonesian Racing Team and giving him a kick. The track commissioners had to intervene to separate them.

What a blow! 💥😱 @jeremyalcoba touched with @ DarrynBinder40, his motorcycle flew off and hit @ johnmcp17 Be careful because the reaction has been … 😡🔥 #DohaGP 🇶🇦 #MotoGP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/2ERr3oTKEL – DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) April 4, 2021

Given this, the FIA ​​has already taken action. Alcoba will start five seconds later at a ‘normal’ start in Moto3 and McPhee will start 10 seconds later. The sanction will be applied at the Portuguese GP, the next appointment of the Moto3 World Championship.

So much Alcove as McPhee couldn’t finish race two Moto3 at the Losail circuit. The victory went to Pedro Costa.