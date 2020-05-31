Borussia Dortmund confirmed their favoritism and ran over to Paderborn, the German Championship’s lantern, 6-1, away from home. English striker Jadon Sancho was the highlight of the match, with three goals, in honor of George Floyd, a black man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, United States.

The victory keeps hopes for Dortmund, vice-leader, for the national title and prevents Bayern Munich from further distancing in the lead. Still, the aurinegro team is far from the leader. He adds 60 points, seven less than the Bavarian rival, who extended his lead advantage precisely because he won the classic in the previous round.

With five games remaining to the end of the competition, that is, with 15 points in dispute, Dortmund will have to root for a series of stumbling blocks from Bayern to lift the cup. Paderborn is sunk in the flashlight, with 19 points, and little prospect that he will be able to react.

In the absence of Haaland, who missed the team due to a knee injury caused by a collision with the referee in the previous match, it was up to Sancho to lead Dortmund. The 20-year-old Englishman, coveted by Europe’s greatest, was the owner of the game. He messed up the rival defender and swung the nets three times, helping to build the score naturally.

At one of the celebrations, Sancho raised his shirt to show the phrase “Justice for George Floyd”, adding to the list of sports personalities who took a stand against police violence against blacks.

In the Dortmund massacre, Belgian striker Hazard, Moroccan full-back Hakimi and German full-back Schmelzer also scored. The hosts scored their goal of honor with defender Huenemeier, from a penalty spot, at the moment when they lost by only 2-0 and did not imagine that they would take another four goals.

# BlackLivesMatter # JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/LmdygVH8EW – Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) May 31, 2020

