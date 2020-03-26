Still with months ahead for the next summer transfer market to start, the young Jadon Sancho has all the ballots to become the soap opera of the summer. The Englishman is wanted by the best in Europe, although it seems that in the race for his transfer Manchester United has taken the lead.

United will be the great rival of Real Madrid for taking over the services of Sancho, who is dating this season with Borussia Dortmund. According to various English media published this Thursday, United would be willing to shell out € 130m to convince Dortmund.

Solskjaer’s team is convinced that Sancho’s signing would give them a plus to try to fight for the Premier League again next season. The arrival of Bruno Fernandes in winter it has given wings to the English team, which he was immersed in a good dynamic of results until the league break due to the coronavirus.

The 20-year-old packed his bags for Germany from Manchester City in August 2017 for a price close to 8 million euros. If Borussia agrees to sell it, it will be fifteen times more expensive than what was invested two years ago, a success for the German club.

Real Madrid has a different plan

The club chaired by Florentino Pérez not willing to reach the amount Borussia Dortmund is asking for for Sancho. At the Bernabéu they want to undertake his signing in 2021, a year before the English contract with the German team expires.

So, Madrid expects Sancho to last one more season at Signal Iduna Park to try to catch him in 2021 for a lesser amount. Of course, at the top of Real Madrid they are aware that Manchester United will be a tough rival in the race to sign one of the greatest young talents in world football.