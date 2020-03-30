Jadon Sancho, the nugget revealed at Borussia Dortmund, would have decided what challenge to take up in 2020-2021.

For several weeks, the leaders of the Borussia Dortmund make no secret about the future of Jadon Sancho, a 20-year-old striker particularly courted by European cadors. Arrived at the club in August 2017 with the label of high hope having everything to prove, the prodigy has since confirmed and stirs the lusts.

Except that, according to The Independent, the future of the English international is unofficially sealed. The former Cityzen would have decided to return to Manchester, but to don the jersey of the Red Devils. The famous number 7, worn by famous alumni like George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, David Beckham or Cristiano Ronaldo, would come back to him.

Fact, Chelsea, the Paris Saint Germain or Manchester City, would therefore have failed in the race to sign a player whose contract in Germany still runs until June 2022. But for the moment, nothing has yet been formalized …

