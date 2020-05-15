German Championship will have ball rolling again this weekend

The Bundesliga will be the first major national competition in Europe to have the ball rolling again after the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic. Between Saturday and Monday, the ten matches of the 26th round of the German Championship 2019/2020 will be played.

Sancho had been one of the highlights of Borussia (ODD ANDERSEN / .)

Photo: Lance!

And the final stretch of the dispute promises to be hot. Only eight points separate the leader, Bayern Munich, from 5th place, Bayer Leverkusen. That is, only three games can take a top team out of the qualifying zone for the Champions League.

In addition to strong collectives, the teams also use the individual talent of some players as a weapon. Both Bayern and Borussia, RB Leipzig, Mönchengladbach and Leverkusen have athletes at the top of the Bundesliga statistics. O Ball Numbers went after some of them:BUNDESLIGA ARTILHEIROS 2019/2020



1st – Lewandowski – Bayern Munich – 25 goals

2nd – Timo Werner – RB Leipzig – 21 goals

3rd – Sancho – Borussia Dortmund – 14 goals

BUNDESLIGA WAITERS 2019/2020



1º – Thomas Müller – Bayern Munich – 16 assists

2nd – Sancho – Borussia Dortmund – 15 assists

3rd – Nkunku – RB Leipzig – 12 assists

PLAYERS WITH MOST PARTICIPATION IN GOALS IN BUNDESLIGA 2019/2020

– Participation = goals + assists

1º – Sancho – Borussia Dortmund – 29 (14 g + 15 a)

Timo Werner – RB Leipzig – 29 (21 g + 8 a)

3rd – Lewandowski – Bayner Munich – 28 (25 g + 3 a)

LARGEST AVERAGE GOALS IN BUNDESLIGA 2019/2020



1º – Haaland – Borussia Dortmund – 1.12 goals / match

2nd – Lewandowski – Bayer Munich – 1.09 goals / match

3rd – Timo Werner – RB Leipzig – 0.84 goals / match

GOALERS WITH MORE DEFENSES IN BUNDESLIGA 2019/2020



1º – Yan Sommer – Mönchengladbach – 97 saves

2nd – Rafal Gikiewicz – Union Berlin – 94 saves

3rd – Rune Jarstein – Hertha Berlin – 83 saves

See too:

Editor of L! designs duels in the return of European leagues