German Championship will have ball rolling again this weekend
The Bundesliga will be the first major national competition in Europe to have the ball rolling again after the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic. Between Saturday and Monday, the ten matches of the 26th round of the German Championship 2019/2020 will be played.
Sancho had been one of the highlights of Borussia (ODD ANDERSEN / .)
Photo: Lance!
And the final stretch of the dispute promises to be hot. Only eight points separate the leader, Bayern Munich, from 5th place, Bayer Leverkusen. That is, only three games can take a top team out of the qualifying zone for the Champions League.
In addition to strong collectives, the teams also use the individual talent of some players as a weapon. Both Bayern and Borussia, RB Leipzig, Mönchengladbach and Leverkusen have athletes at the top of the Bundesliga statistics. O Ball Numbers went after some of them:BUNDESLIGA ARTILHEIROS 2019/2020
1st – Lewandowski – Bayern Munich – 25 goals
2nd – Timo Werner – RB Leipzig – 21 goals
3rd – Sancho – Borussia Dortmund – 14 goals
BUNDESLIGA WAITERS 2019/2020
1º – Thomas Müller – Bayern Munich – 16 assists
2nd – Sancho – Borussia Dortmund – 15 assists
3rd – Nkunku – RB Leipzig – 12 assists
PLAYERS WITH MOST PARTICIPATION IN GOALS IN BUNDESLIGA 2019/2020
– Participation = goals + assists
1º – Sancho – Borussia Dortmund – 29 (14 g + 15 a)
Timo Werner – RB Leipzig – 29 (21 g + 8 a)
3rd – Lewandowski – Bayner Munich – 28 (25 g + 3 a)
LARGEST AVERAGE GOALS IN BUNDESLIGA 2019/2020
1º – Haaland – Borussia Dortmund – 1.12 goals / match
2nd – Lewandowski – Bayer Munich – 1.09 goals / match
3rd – Timo Werner – RB Leipzig – 0.84 goals / match
GOALERS WITH MORE DEFENSES IN BUNDESLIGA 2019/2020
1º – Yan Sommer – Mönchengladbach – 97 saves
2nd – Rafal Gikiewicz – Union Berlin – 94 saves
3rd – Rune Jarstein – Hertha Berlin – 83 saves
See too:
Editor of L! designs duels in the return of European leagues