Sánchez’s reaction to this question

The President of the Government has been on Monday on the microphones of Cadena SER to talk about the country’s political news.

Àngels Barceló and Josep Cuní have interviewed Pedro Sánchez from Barcelona, ​​who has left numerous headlines about the pandemic, the pardons to imprisoned Catalan politicians and about a possible reshuffle in the Government.

“President, they say your ministers are nervous, how many of them do you want to change?” Barceló asked him. A question to which Sánchez has reacted in a curious way: first with “well …”, then with a gesture with his hand and then with a loud laugh.

Sánchez has indicated that “it is not a priority”: “The priority for the Government of Spain and my personal one is overcoming the pandemic, it is vaccination …”.

“But do you have it in your head?”, Added the presenter.

“It’s not a priority, really. I understand that there are many debates in the media, but right now what citizens want is when I am going to get vaccinated, when will I be able to go on vacation, whether or not I will be able to wear the mask in open spaces, if I will be able to reconnect with my family ”, said the president.

Sánchez has stated that it is time to “empathize” with citizens and respond to the daily problems that have arisen with the crisis caused by the pandemic. The president has also said that it is time for “coexistence” to recover the economy and opportunities for young people.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

