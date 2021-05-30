Sánchez’s most difficult decision

Pedro Sánchez (Photo: Javier Lizon / EFE)

“Brave”. This is an adjective that is always repeated in the environment of the president about his political attitude. When he makes a decision, Pedro Sánchez does so convinced and his pulse does not tremble. Whatever it takes. And now he has on his table the most politically complicated one since he arrived in La Moncloa: the granting of pardons to the independence prisoners.

Until now, it was argued that it was necessary to wait for the previous procedures to be resolved. But the Supreme Court has already closed its report this week, with a resounding ‘no’ to this measure of grace. A text full of arguments to the contrary, which does not at all pave the way for the Government, expressly saying: it is an “unacceptable solution.” He does not see regret or believe that the reasons of justice, equity or public utility are given. The line of the magistrates was as expected, since it is about the sentencing judge himself, but seeing him black on white imposes more. The decision, if taken by the Executive, would go against the Supreme Court and the Attorney General’s Office.

There is no date for it, as it has to be seen in a Council of Ministers, but within the Government and the PSOE it is expected for this summer, once the Andalusian PSOE primaries pass on June 13. Several socialist sources consider that it should even be taken now to wear out as little as possible. Sánchez has not set a public position, but has left the door more than open, making it appear that it would be a “yes”: these are times “of harmony” and not of revenge, it will be taken “in conscience”, it is time for “dialogue.

Sánchez is aware of its repercussions and the collateral damage it may have. But several reasons for the yes also weigh on him …

