Sánchez’s menu for the summit with Poland: croquettes, bravas and salad

In a nod to the Spanish tapas culture and to products and recipes from Madrid and Cervantes cuisine, the menu of the Spanish-Polish summit that delegations from both countries will taste includes stew croquettes, patatas bravas and Russian salad.

Along with this, the two heads of government, Pedro Sánchez and Mateus Morawiecki, respectively, and the rest of the participants in the summit held in the Madrid town of Alcalá de Henares, will taste other typical products such as small squid sandwiches, small soldiers from pavía (battered cod), Iberian ham and roast suckling pig.

The initiative is part of the “Flavors of Spain” program, created to publicize Spanish regional cuisine at various summits and international events.

On this occasion, the Parador de Alcalá de Henares hosts the working lunch of the two delegations.

The menu for the summit is completed with cheeses from the Madrid and Campo Real denomination of origin, strawberries from Aranjuez, caramels from the Poor Clares and two typical desserts from Alcalá: crust (puff pastry sweet) and glazed donuts.

In the wine chapter, there will be wines from the four collaborating areas of the Madrid appellation of origin, the only capital in the world with a wine appellation bearing its name.

