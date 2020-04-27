As much as it has shown signs of evolution, the Saints de Jesualdo Ferreira has not yet gotten into gear in 2020. The team’s irregularity on the field goes through much of the inconsistent performances of Carlos Sánchez, who was essential for Peixe last season.

So far, the Uruguayan midfielder has played 11 games for Alvinegro Praiano this year. Sánchez scored a goal in the victory over Botafogo-SP, for the Paulista Championship, and assisted Lucas Veríssimo to head the goal that ensured the team’s triumph over Delfín, for Libertadores.

Sánchez still looking to find his best football in 2020

When compared to the statistics of 2019, the player data this season disappoint. In his first eleven games last year, Sánchez rocked the net four times and collaborated with two assists. Thus, the number of direct goal appearances decreased from six to two, a drop of almost 70%.

Considering the total number of goals scored by Santos in the two seasons in this section of 11 games, there is still a decrease in the participation of Sánchez. In 2019, the midfielder was directly involved in six of the 24 goals of Peixe in this sample, an influence of 25%. This year, in the same number of matches, the player registers two direct participations in 13 goals, lowering this rate to 15.3%.

As Jorge Sampaoli adopted the rotation strategy of the starting team and tactical scheme based on the characteristics of the opponent, Sánchez acted in several positions in 2019. The Uruguayan came to exercise more backward functions, as a second midfielder, as well as being a point guard and even right wing.

This season, Jesualdo chooses to scale his team in a 4-3-3 formation in all matches. In this formation, Sánchez shares with Pituca the responsibility of arming the team, leaning against the front trio, which acts in a less positional manner than the Peixe de Sampaoli.

