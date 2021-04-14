Sánchez will not launch a ‘plan B’ to the state of alarm even though his partners and the opposition ask

The leader of the opposition, Pablo Casado, demanded this Wednesday the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, a legal plan B to be able to adopt restrictions against the coronavirus after the end of the state of alarm, on May 9.

Casado insisted during the plenary session of Congress that the pandemic law could be approved in 15 days – he announced that the PP has registered this initiative again – and reproached the socialist for not adopting alternative measures: “He has not wanted to legislate, “he snapped. “If everything remains in the hands of the communities and Europe, what are you for?”questioned Casado.

But Sánchez made it clear that his “intention” is “not to extend” the alarm decree. In his view, the “intensification” of vaccination and “co-governance” mechanisms make this legal umbrella unnecessary: “As of May 9, success will depend on unity, coordination and individual responsibility,” he said. According to the president, the “multiple” powers of the autonomies and the agreements of the Interterritorial Health Council are enough to contain the virus.

The end of the state of alarm is relevant because it is the decree that gives legal coverage to measures such as the curfew and perimeter closures. Most jurists consider that, when it wanes, these restrictions will not be able to be maintained.. In addition, the courts of each autonomy could reverse the decisions of the regional governments, giving rise to asymmetries between communities. Sánchez himself admitted that the “endorsement” or “control” of the agreements will remain in the hands of the judges.

The opposition was very critical of the government. Santiago Abascal (Vox) demanded the “immediate end” of all measures and Inés Arrimadas (Citizens) asked the president to clarify what restrictions will be maintained. In his reply, Sánchez spoiled Casado for not supporting the state of alarm last fall and accused him of using the pandemic to try to “overthrow the government”; He accused Abascal of “seeking anger” in the face of 4-M and told Arrimadas that he has “Stockholm syndrome” for wanting to agree with Isabel Díaz Ayso. The debate turned harsh on the eve of the Madrid campaign.

The majority of jurists consider that, when the state of alarm subsides, these restrictions will not be able to be maintained.

But the bench of the right was not the only one to censor Sánchez’s roadmapBut so did some of his regular associates. Aitor Esteban (PNV) described as “recklessness” to withdraw the state of alarm, rejected that the autonomies have enough instruments to contain the virus with ordinary legislation and trusted that the president will change his mind after the Madrid elections of 4-M. Íñigo Errejón (Más País), for his part, criticized the scenario of “institutional disorder” and “enormous uncertainty” that opens with the end of the decree.

In the same line, several autonomies also questioned the government’s decision central. The Basque Executive requested an “intermediate” legislation to address this phase, the Junta de Andalucía warned that the situation “could get complicated” with the end of the alarm decree, and the socialist Francina Armengol (Balearic Islands) slipped that the communities need ” all the instruments “at their fingertips now that decision-making will fall on them.