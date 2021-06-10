Sánchez waiting for a meeting with Biden in Brussels

June 10, 2021 June 10, 2021

0

The president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, and the American, Joe Biden, will hold a meeting on the margins of the NATO Summit to be held next Monday in Brussels, according to La Sexta.

It will be the first time that the two leaders have spoken after the election of Biden as the 46th president of the United States. Almost six months after arriving at the White House, the American leader has telephoned more than 25 world leaders without including in the round of conversations with the President of the Spanish Government.

In turn, the heads of diplomacy of both countries, Antony Blinken and Arancha González Laya, spoke by telephone on February 17: they exhibited an “extraordinary harmony” in matters of security and defense, as it transpired.

Precisely the framework of the Atlantic Alliance will be the moment when Sánchez and Biden will have a meeting. Among the issues to be addressed between both countries are the so-called ‘Google tax’, the tariffs imposed by the US on certain products, the Boeing-Airbus dispute (currently frozen) or the renewal of the defense agreement for the sharing of the bases of Rota and Morón —extended for one year—.

0