Sánchez Vera, isolated after testing positive for COVID-19

03/31/2021 at 11:27 AM CEST

EFE

The coach of the Atlético de Madrid women’s team, Jose Luis Sanchez Vera, “he is isolated at home complying with the recommendations of the health authorities and the competition protocol” after having tested positive for COVID-19 in a PCR test.

The rojiblanco club communicated through its website the positive of Jose Luis Sanchez Vera. This occurred after the draw (0-0) in Valencia and without having presented previous symptoms.

Through a post on your social networks, Sanchez Vera He regretted that “sports problems”, with Atlético de Madrid located 8 points from the third place that gives access to the Champions League, adds “one more stone in the way.”

The mattress coach will try to overcome it “with patience”, as he stated, to “fight and make war” soon with the team.

“The protagonists of this game are them and they remain in good hands and hungry, very hungry to win this coming Saturday,” he pointed out in reference to the match against Deportivo Abanca, corresponding to the 25th round of the Primera Iberdrola.

Afterwards, the competition will stop for the international commitments of national teams until the weekend of April 17 and 18.

“It’s time to recover well and overcome this shit virus, be responsible and remember that it is still out there,” he concluded Sanchez Vera, winner of a league and a Spanish Super Cup with Atlético de Madrid.