Sánchez urges Casado to decide whether to join in working for “more companies” to come or stay in the “confrontation” – Lanza Digital

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, at HP headquarters in Palo Alto, in a meeting with CEOs of technology companies

The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, defended his economic tour in the United States on Friday against criticism from the opposition, and has urged the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, to choose whether to stay in the “confrontation” or to pass next to “to speak well of Spain so that more companies come.”

This is what he has assured in the press conference on balance of his economic tour of the United States that he has offered at the HP headquarters, in Silicon Valey (California), in which he has warned the opposition leader that citizens «do not they deserve ‘that attitude.

“We have come here to speak well of Spain, to put Spain on the radar, for companies to be in Spain to actively participate in recovery and modernization,” the president said, when asked about the criticisms of Married, denouncing the “embarrassment” that in his opinion Sánchez has made by not having met with the president of the United States, Joe Biden, on this trip.

According to Sánchez, what citizens deserve is that “hope is transferred” and that the Government and political groups transfer “hope” and “that vision of doing things better, to overcome the pandemic.”

“The parties and the opposition have to say on which side they are: if they are on the side of recovery and, therefore, to speak well of Spain so that more companies come or that we remain in tension and confrontation,” he concluded .

