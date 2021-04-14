Sánchez trusts the success of the vaccination plan to fulfill “the commitments of the pharmaceutical companies”

The Government assumes that the success of the vaccination plan it happens that “the commitments of the pharmaceutical companies” are fulfilled in the delivery of the doses. Pedro Sánchez explained this in Congress during the explanation of the reform plan with EU funds. The president of the Executive maintains that the objective of 70% of vaccinated with at least one dose will be met by the end of August, but did not make any mention of the delays in the delivery of the Janssen vial, which has been the latest setback in the strategy vaccination.

The goal, he argued Sanchez, is to receive between April and June 38 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen, which are the four vaccines so far approved by the European Union. In addition, once the Curevac drug is authorized – something scheduled for the summer – between July and September the Executive expects a total of 48 million doses. According to the data provided by Sánchez “we have contracted more than 87 million doses between April and September“And the goal, he added, is that” anyone who wants to be vaccinated in this period. “

“The capacity of the National Health System is outstanding,” added Sánchez, while recognized that the process is “complex”. It assumes that “we could find some episodes like the ones we are experiencing, but the benefit is infinitely greater than the costs.” Regarding the stoppages, Sánchez supports him in the intention of “providing security.” It is not, he argued, a “problem of uncertainty”, but quite the opposite.

In the words of Sánchez, the Government has been “tailored” to the available information on vaccines and asks to be “serious and rigorous in criticizing” the Executive. The intention, according to the president, is to give “guarantees to the Spanish.” In this sense, the chief executive did not make mistakes because he considers that things “are being done well.”

Sánchez has also referred to the state of alarm. “The intention of the Government is not to extend the state of alarm,” he defended during the appearance. At this point, Sánchez has argued that this decision not to extend the state of alarm responds, as always, “to the knowledge of experts and scientists.” This has been assured, after communities and parties they are asking you to extend this tool or to design an alternative legal plan.

According to Sánchez, on May 9 it will be possible to dispense with this tool because the situation is not comparable to the one that existed when it had to be resorted to on October 25, thanks mainly to the advance of vaccination.

Of course, he has warned that you can’t “lower your guard” because “the virus is still there”, and the fourth wave of the coronavirus has already given “warnings these weeks”. “But fortunately, in Spain in a milder way than in other countries. We cannot relax,” he insisted.

“There is one month left for the state of alarm to end, so that on May 9th this exceptional legal situation will be put to an end. From that moment on, success will depend on the unity of all, the effectiveness of our coordination and individual responsibility “, he stressed.