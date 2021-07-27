Sánchez sees an agreement with the PP for the CGPJ as impossible: “They have no will to comply with the Constitution” – Lanza Digital

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, in his press conference on balance of his economic tour in the US

After several unsuccessful attempts to resume this negotiation, which has been going on for two and a half years, Sánchez now has no intention of picking up the phone to try to personally unravel the negotiations with Casado, and he has again hinted this Friday from the United States, when asked about it.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, regretted this Friday that he does not find in the PP “any will” to renew the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) and other constitutional bodies and, therefore, has assumed that, for now, no there is a possibility of reaching an agreement. Hence, he has no intention of calling now the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, to try to unravel the negotiation.

This has been revealed during the press conference he has offered at HP’s headquarters, in Silicon Valey (California), to take stock of his economic tour of the United States, and in which he has accused the PP of maintaining a « blockade that does not make sense “, which keeps the CGPJ with its mandate expired for” 961 days “, and which supposes, in his opinion, a constant breach of the Constitution.

The president has transferred later, in an informal conversation with journalists, that the Government understands that the PP has taken a “political decision” and has considered an agreement impossible in this context, since that would require, in his opinion, that the ‘ popular ‘will move from their current position.

Sánchez has reached this conclusion after having spoken with his Minister of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory, Félix Bolaños, after the round of contacts that the new strong man of the Government has initiated with the parliamentary groups, and in which has verified, according to Sánchez, that “it does not seem that there is any will of the PP to comply with the Constitution.”

IT ALREADY DISCARDED TO RETURN THE REFORM OF THE MAJORITY

The chief executive already made it clear on Wednesday in New York, during the first day of his North American tour, that he has no intention of recovering the reform that was once registered by the PSOE and United We Can to reduce the majority necessary to elect in Parliament to the new members of the governing body of the judges, and avoid having to count on the PP.

In this way, its position will continue to be that of continuing to call the PP to reflect and to agree to close an agreement with the Government to appoint new members, as has been done so far.

“We have already had that conversation, the Minister of the Presidency has spoken with the PP, and they have clearly told us what their position is. What I can do is call again for us to comply with the Constitution. Hopefully in September the PP reflects and we can produce that much-needed relief, “he insisted, when asked again about it.

The last time he called Casado to talk about this matter, in February 2021, their conversation resulted in Bolaños – then as Secretary General of the Presidency – and the ‘number two’ of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, were on the verge of To close a deal.

However, everything was blown up once more, on that occasion, after the veto of the ‘popular’ to two of the candidates proposed by socialists and ‘morados’, the current Government delegate for Gender Violence, Victoria Rosell , and Judge José Ricardo de Prada, and the refusal of the Executive to resign from the latter.

“If you ask me what measure I am going to take, simply remind the opposition that it has to comply with the Constitution, that if we are always obliged to comply, in these times of pandemic we still have to do more because the important thing is to strengthen the institutions for the correct functioning of democracy ”, he stressed, thus ruling out a ‘plan b’.

In this regard, he pointed out that the PP must assume “the electoral result” at once, and “be aware that when you are in a minority”, this does not have to mean “that the renewal of the constitutional bodies is blocked, but that from that position of minority that the opposition has, participate in the renewal of these very important institutions.

