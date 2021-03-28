Sánchez says that Spain meets “the objectives set” with the vaccine since the process began

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, assured this Sunday that Spain continues to comply with “the objectives set” with the coronavirus vaccination process, which began in late 2020.

“We continue to meet the objectives set. More than 7 million doses administered and 2.5 million people immunized in the three months since we started the vaccination process against Covid in Spain “, defended the Chief Executive in a message published on the social network Twitter.

In this sense, the Minister of Health has also spoken, Carolina Darias, during an interview on TVE, in which he once again maintained that the Government’s forecast, in accordance with that of the European Commission, is to have 70% of the Spanish population vaccinated by the end of the summer.

This forecast is maintained because in April there will be an “important” jump in the arrival of vaccines to Spain, according to Darias: “From April there will be a very important increase in the arrival of vaccines, we are almost going to multiply by three the arrival of vaccines “.

The minister stressed that this Monday, for the first time, between Pfizer and Moderna One million doses will be distributed in a single day to the autonomous communities, also putting in value the work they are doing, since at Easter they will vaccinate every day, including holidays and weekends. In addition, the Ministry of Health expects that people over 80 years of age will be vaccinated in Spain “in two weeks”.