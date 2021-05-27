Sánchez Romero vs. Cristian Rodríguez, UE super bantamweight on August 14 in Helsinki

The Finnish developer company Maki Boxing won the auction and will organize the vacant European Union Championship among the co-applicants on August 14 Jose Antonio Sanchez Romero (13-0-1, 5 KO) (pictured), from Almeria, residing in Finland and Cristian Rodriguez (12-5-1, 4 KO), from Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

The venue of the event will probably be in Helsinki, and they will celebrate the semi-background fight of the European lightweight championship between the Finnish Edis tatli and italian Gianluca Ceglia, both co-applicants.

The Almerian has not fought since last August, while Rodríguez has not done so since October 2019.