Sánchez returns to the campaign with a rally and Ayuso denounces that the act has been held in a confined area

A week later, and for the fifth time since the early elections were announced, the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, returned to the Madrid political arena to support the PSOE candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, in his career at Puerta del Sol. And he did it with controversy, because the meeting he attended this Sunday at the Juan de la Cierva sports center in Getafe is being investigated by the Ministry of Health for a possible violation of the regional anti-Covid-19 regulations.

The place chosen by the Socialists to present proposals and ask for the vote is in the basic area of ​​Las Margaritas, according to the PP, an area that has been confined since last April 19 and until next May 3, at least. This means that you can only enter and leave with justified causes, such as work, medical or educational, with the holding of electoral events being out of the exceptions. Hence, the department headed by Enrique Ruiz Escudero, who at the same time is number 2 on Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s list, is going to study if there is an infraction. If they determine that it is, “it will be acted upon,” they noted.

This infographic made by the Getafe City Council of @sara_heba includes the Sports Center where Sánchez is meeting today. Responsibility for COVID begins by setting an example. But to attack the Madrilenians to the PSOE anything goes, everything does not matter. pic.twitter.com/cjRtr9LMwy – Alfonso Serrano (@SerranoAlfonso) April 25, 2021

“The Prime Minister has had no other better place than to choose to hold his rally against the Community of Madrid today than in a confined area,” criticized the PP candidate for reelection. “We do comply with the protocols and we do not think that we are above good and evil”added Díaz Ayuso, referring to the fact that the popular people were going to hold a rally in Majadahonda this Sunday and since it is also confined, they decided to change it to Alcorcón, an unrestricted area, according to the party’s assurances.

The PSOE denied the PP’s accusations and downplayed the Health investigation by defending that their meeting in Getafe complied with the regulations. The sports center that welcomed him It is domiciled on Avenida Juan de Borbón and belongs to the Getafe Norte area, which is now not confined, they wielded.

“I say it loud and clear: this facility is not confined and its activity is developing with absolute normality,” said Sara Hernández, the socialist mayor of Getafe. The councilor said that the act had authorization from the City Council to be held and framed the controversy in “an attempt of the PP to torpedo the socialist initiatives” because the campaign is not going well.

The truth is that the controversy over the location overshadowed the content of the acts of PP and PSOE. The one of the popular ones followed a script already known: Díaz Ayuso charged against Sánchez calling him “hypocrite” and ensuring that both his project with that of Pablo Iglesias “are finished”. The regional president did not stop there and tried to fish votes in the left electorate by asserting that “to oppose Pedro Sánchez today you do not have to be on the right, but be sensible.”

The Prime Minister, however, preferred not to focus his criticism on Díaz Ayuso. In what was his first act after knowing the sending of letters with bullets to Marlaska, Iglesias and the general director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, Sánchez called on the left to go to the polls en masse on 4-M to stop ” the extreme right, “which on Friday” crossed a line “by urging the United We Can candidate to abandon the Cadena Ser debate, he said.

What happened on Friday has changed the campaign for the left, which he hopes to mobilize his electorate as a way to reject Vox and turn the polls around that until now gave a comfortable advantage to PP and Santiago Abascal, with the exception of the last CIS.

The rest of the parties ignore the controversy and focus on proposals

The rest of the parties held their electoral acts regardless of the controversy over the Getafe rally. The candidate of Ciudadanos, Edmundo Bal, visited San Lorenzo del Escorial and Santa María de la Alameda to present your proposals for rural Madrid. Guaranteeing the generational change in the countryside with aid to young farmers and ranchers, creating a brand of organic products from Madrid and improving public transport between the capital and the small towns of the region are among the initiatives that the orange party wants to promote.

The head of the list of Más Madrid, meanwhile, attended a feminist rally in which he proposed to guarantee access to voluntary interruption of pregnancy in public health, a paid leave of three days if an abortion is suffered, a care rent for fathers and mothers and the creation of a network of 16 crisis centers for victims of sexual violence, among other proposals.

Vox held a rally in Alcalá de Henares attended by the candidate for the Presidency of the Community, Rocío Monasterio, who assured that her party is “the only one who does not submit, tells the truth and is on the street, ready to solve problems”. Santiago Abascal also attended the event and called for mass mobilization. “We are playing an essential political and cultural battle,” he said.