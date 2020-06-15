The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has once again acted as a bueno good cop ’sibylline, in front of his ministers malos bad cops’ in recent bitter parliamentary sessions by using a oriental proverb to appeal to the rest of the political formations to collaborate in the work of rebuilding Spain and “recovering employment and economic growth” from the alliance.

“When strong winds blow some people dedicate themselves to building walls while others build mills,” Sanchez has launched in what seems to be an integrative message shortly after asking “patriotism” to support in Europe the theses of Spain and Italy instead of the Netherlands, and thus avoid the ‘men in black’. Immediately afterwards he has asked to be all mills “With the aim of rebuilding and recovering employment and economic growth”.

“I end by referring to an oriental proverb to convey some reflection,” he said in his press conference this Sunday. “Obviously, no one expected this gale, but it has come and shook us, as it has hit the whole world,” referring to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Division or transformation”

Sánchez has continued saying that «there are only two possible answers: either to be a wall or to be a mill, division or transformation. Before the pandemic we knew what the walls were for: to divide, to segregate, to confront ». With the pandemic, “we have seen other walls rise, such as fear, deceit, and hatred,” he said.

He has continued his paternalistic speech, with sermonic airs from Anglican pulpit, assuring that «the walls are not the solution, there remains another option, which is that of the mills. As the proverb says, we can use the storm we have experienced and turn it into a positive force of transformation to find ourselves again, forging alliances of the youngest with the oldest who have been most exposed to the damage of the virus; and of employers and workers who want to preserve and relaunch their companies and their jobs ».

In short, he called for “alliances between all the peoples of Spain and the union of all political forces with the aim of rebuild and recover employment and economic growth ».

He has consistently highlighted that «we have paid as a country and as a society a very high price to recover a part of the normality of our lives. It is in our hands to transform all this roughness and pain into something that improves and strengthens us as a country. It is in our hands to act with constancy and humility to border what confronts us and what separates us; we can make our country better “, he concluded in his style message inspiring coacher president.

It is quite evident that in making this division between walls and mills, it continues to settle accounts against the opposition formations of which it expresses so many complaints for not having supported all its measures en bloc during the pandemic. They are undoubtedly the wall, while he, his government and the forces that support him are the mills.

President Sánchez forgets that there is other more national mills, What are they those that Cervantes taught us through the eyes of Don Quixote, and that turned into lost causes.