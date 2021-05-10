Sánchez rectifies Campo and reiterates that the communities have “sufficient instruments” to stop the pandemic

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, reiterated this Monday that “all the autonomous communities have sufficient instruments to face the pandemic”, before the criticism of several regional presidents who have considered the lifting of the state of alarm this past Saturday to be precipitous.

In statements to the media after the Delphi economic forum, held in Greece, Sánchez also acknowledged that the results of the PSOE in the Madrid elections “are completely bad.”

More information shortly.