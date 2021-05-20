Sánchez presents ‘Spain 2050’, a project to address the challenges of the future after the covid-19 pandemic

The president of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, presented this Thursday the strategic project Spain 2050, a document structured around nine challenges to modernize Spain in the next 30 years and that Sánchez, during his speech, repeatedly wanted to compare with the momentum that Spain experienced after the end of the dictatorship. “40 years ago we agreed to transform Spain, so let’s sit down and decide what Spain we want to be in 40 years,” he said.

After a few weeks of setbacks for the Government, Sánchez presented the plan with the utmost solemnity in a ceremony at the Reina Sofía Museum in Madrid, in which he was accompanied by the four vice presidents -Carmen Calvo, Nadia Calviño, Yolanda Díaz and Teresa Ribera- and by a multitude of businessmen and political leaders. The plan, as defined by the president, seeks to establish the guidelines of what the policy to follow in the long term should be for the Executive. And, at a time of “transformation” like the one the world is experiencing due to the coronavirus crisis, it is a roadmap to be at the “forefront”, in the words of Sánchez.

The document Spain 2050 has been prepared in the last year by more than a hundred experts and professionals, to whom Sánchez wanted to thank for a work carried out “with total independence and without charging a penny.” The experts have been coordinated by Moncloa’s National Office for Prospective and Long-Term Country Strategy, a body created at the beginning of the legislature from which the Government hides its members and which the president also congratulated. “It is difficult for us to recognize our own merits as a country”, but “few countries have something as rigorous and concrete as what we are presenting today”, Held.

The report, as Sánchez explained, includes “50 objectives for nine country challenges.” Among them is the one who, for the president, is the main one: improve education to “converge with the leading European countries”. But, in addition, the president affirmed that the country should move towards being “more productive”, having a better qualified population, promoting the use of green energies, “preparing the welfare state for a longer-lived society”, launching a ” balanced territorial development “,” solve the deficiencies of the labor market “or” reduce poverty, inequality and reactivate the social elevator “.

The document Spain 2050 makes only a first approach to the diagnosis and solutions for these problems, said the President of the Government. “This is a first proposal that is alive” and for which Sánchez wanted to convene “a great national dialogue on the future of the country”. A process that, he said, will last several months, will be “open” to the participation of citizens and institutions and will consist of bilateral meetings and round tables “that will be articulated through a hundred public administrations, companies, employers, unions, universities, think tanks, foundations, NGOs, associations and political parties “and the promotion of local and regional governments.

More information shortly.