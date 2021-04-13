Sánchez multiplies his appearances on the eve of 4-M and offers a press conference after the Council of Ministers

The president of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, will offer a press conference this Tuesday, starting at 1:00 p.m., after meetings of the Council of Ministers and the Delegate Commission that analyzes the reform plan for the Spanish economy, which must be sent to Brussels before April 30.

Is about Sánchez’s second press conference in just one week. Seven days ago, the leader of the Executive already appeared to put figures on the vaccination objectives and announce that he does not plan to extend the state of alarm when the current one expires, which will happen on May 9.

In addition, the President of the Government will go this Wednesday to the Congress of Deputies to report precisely on the state of alarm and on the general lines of the aforementioned reform plan, which this Monday advanced that it will contain more than 200 items, between investments and reforms.

Sánchez, therefore, has multiplied its appearances on the eve of the 4-M electoral campaign in Madrid. The PSOE’s strategy is to make the president go toe-to-toe with Isabel Díaz Ayuso, with whom he has confronted in recent days.

Regarding the content of the meetings that the Government has held this Tuesday, Sánchez could advance more details and contents of the reform plan, whose initial approval was scheduled for today and that, finally, will be delayed “a few days”.

That delay earned Sánchez criticism from the opposition leader, Pablo Casado, who on Monday accused him of hide unpopular measures on pensions, labor market and taxes until after the May 4 elections.