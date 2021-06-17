Sánchez lied with the pardons. Another politician without a word

ERC leader Oriol Junqueras passes by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, during the constitutive session of Congress in May 2019 (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez – Pool / .)

Spanish politics have made an issue clear in recent times. What the word of the national politicians is worth very little.

If you have followed the news in recent weeks you will have seen that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has rated the pardons to those condemned by the ‘procés’ as a justified decision in the “coexistence in favor of the Spanish”. However, just two years ago he claimed that “no one is above the law” and he was totally against this measure: “I want to guarantee citizens that the sentence is going to be fulfilled “, He said.

This has caused the opposition to have been quick to accuse the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, of trying to perpetuate himself in power thanks to the imminent pardons. “For you the Rule of law is revenge; the Constitution, revenge; give a coup to the State, concordia; and break the equality of the Spanish, coexistence “, has criticized the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado while the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has warned you that “will end up paying for it and hopefully it will be in front of a court. “

The pardons are perfectly legal. In fact, they have been carried out before by each and every one of the presidents of the government. And in cases just as controversial as that of the independence leaders. One can be for or against. But you have to be brave to shoot with what was promised.

But it is still curious that the one who has made Sánchez the most ugly for breaking his word is the PP. The same party as just skipped the anti-transfuguism pact signed in 1989 with the purchase of a handful of Murcian deputies to retain regional power. A clear example of ‘Where I said I say, I say Diego’ now that he plans to recruit dozens of positions of Citizens to deal the final blow to the orange party in order to position itself for the next regional and municipal electoral processes.

Obviously the PP, like Sánchez with pardons, he has a excuse. Because word they have little, but excuses are never lacking. In this case the popular ones hide in el “tortico use” of the Commission of experts who has decided to declare the regional president of Murcia turncoats, Fernando Lopez Miras, and the former deputies of Ciudadanos who supported him in the motion of censure in March.

The unfulfilled promises in politics are so many that they would give for a serial. All readers of this blog could number half a dozen without messing up. And of any party. But none of the politicians who break their word have consequences. If anything at the polls, but nothing more.

What if a politician who lied could not stand for a new election? What if I had to resign? They would lose. And a lot. But politics would gain prestige and credibility. And by extension the country and the whole of society.

