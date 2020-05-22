The Government of Pedro Sánchez has decided keep the punishment Andalusia, leaving Malaga and Granada in phase 1 while allowing advance to communities, such as Navarra, with almost nine times more incidence of the coronavirus than these two Andalusian provinces. The other six provinces of the Community have passed phase.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed to the Autonomous Community of Navarra its passage from Monday to phase 2 of the de-escalation, which will allow new activities such as access to the interior of bars and restaurants with a limited capacity of 30%. However, the incidence of coronavirus in Navarra is 13.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, compared to 1.6 in Malaga or 2 in Granada. A reality that makes the decision of the Pedro Sánchez government incomprehensible, again under the shadow of revenge.

Data, not opinions

The Andalusian Government sent the Government of Spain its request for the eight provinces of the autonomous community to access Phase 2 of the transition plan towards the “New normal” from next Monday, May 25, understanding that it met the criteria required by the Ministry of Health.

This was announced by Vice President of the Board and Minister of Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration, Juan Marín, at a press conference next to Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, after a meeting of the Coronavirus Crisis Cabinet constituted by the Autonomous Administration.

The vice president then explained that the Minister of Health had sent the Ministry of Health all the documentation to request the pass of the eight Andalusian provinces from next Monday to Phase 2 of the “de-escalation” of the coronavirus health crisis, at the same time that he also asked that free mobility between the provinces promoting that new step towards “new normality”. Petition also finally rejected.

Marín has defended that the Board’s proposal is based on objective criteria and “Non-political”, so from the Andalusian Government “We hope and trust that we will not have to wait another week for a rectification” of the Government, which delayed the transition from Phase zero to Phase I of the Malaga and Granada provinces by one week with respect to what happened to the remaining six Andalusian provinces.