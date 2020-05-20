The president of the Spanish government, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, assured today that “there is no way out of the disorder”, defending before Parliament the fifth extension of the state of alarm that governed in Spain more than two months ago due to the coronavirus crisis, whose approval supposes a high political cost to him.

The Spanish Executive is guaranteed parliamentary validation thanks to an agreement with the Liberals of Ciudadanos, which distances it from the left-wing Catalan independentists who facilitated his reelection and, furthermore, leaves the government weakened in the medium term.

“No one has the right to waste what we have achieved among all in these long weeks of confinement,” said the socialist leader in his speech at the plenary session of the Madrid Congress of Deputies.

Solemnly, Sánchez apologized to the citizens for their own mistakes, “and promised that the state of alarm” will not last a day longer than necessary. “

With the harsh isolation under the state of alarm, which first entered into force on March 14, the coalition government between the Socialist Party (PSOE) and the left-wing force United Podemos managed to stabilize and control the local outbreak of coronavirus, that today caused nearly 28,000 deaths and affected more than 232,000 people.

“Spain is reactivating, progress has come,” said Sánchez, before stressing that “there is no way out of the disorder”, but rather in an “asymmetric, gradual and coordinated” lack of confusion.

“The state of alarm and de-escalation work,” Sánchez said after requesting an additional 15 days of extension, which will carry the state of alarm until June 7.

The president also claimed “co-governance” with the Spanish autonomous regions, which – according to what he said – in the last stage “will recover their full decision-making capacities”, in a gesture towards the Basque nationalists who support it.

Sánchez insisted that “the state of alarm and de-escalation work,” and argued that replacing it with a string of ordinary laws, as claimed by the right and part of the left, would hinder decision-making.

To reach a right-wing deal with Ciudadanos, Sánchez had to abandon his idea of ​​extending the state of alarm for a month, to give full coverage to his de-escalation plan, and also to commit to studying legal tools so that he did not have to resort to another extension.

However, the most risky thing is that he turned against the parties that keep him in La Moncloa, without guarantees that Inés Arrimadas, the leader of Ciudadanos, will continue to support him beyond this decision.

“We are taking the spirit of investiture ahead, perhaps irretrievably,” said Gabriel Rufián, the spokesman for the Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) party, which was the key to Sánchez’s re-election.

That pact to the left “was a lever for progressivism and a containment dam for fascism,” stressed the Republican leader, whose party will vote against the new 15-day extension.

The leader of the opposition Popular Party (PP), Pablo Casado, who supported the first three extensions and abstained in the fourth, will also vote “no”, after intensifying criticism of the government’s management, which he accuses of having converted the state alarm in an “auction”.

“You are unable to protect the Spaniards beyond this brutal seclusion,” said Casado, who rebuked Sánchez for avoiding infections in the same way “that traffic accidents are avoided.”

Meanwhile, the leader of the far-right Vox party, Santiago Abascal, once again blamed the government for the deaths caused by the coronavirus, in his interest in imposing his ideological agenda.

“The revolt of the saucepans has already spread throughout all the neighborhoods and throughout Spain. You have no choice, no scruples or blame,” said Abascal, who called on the Spanish to protest against the government on May 23.

In recent days, the anti-government protest that began in the wealthy Salamanca neighborhood of Madrid, where like-minded right-wing and far-right neighbors clad in Spanish flags protested from balconies and at street level without respecting the social distancing of the cry of “Freedom! “, were replicated in other neighborhoods and cities in Spain.

