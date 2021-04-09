Sánchez insists that the AstraZeneca vaccine is “safe” and confirms that it will continue with it

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, stressed this Friday that the vaccine of AstraZeneca is “safe“After the collapse of the number of people who were cited to inject these doses and has ensured that the process of this vaccine will continue for people between 60 and 69 years.

At a press conference from Dakar (Senegal) together with the President of the Republic of Senegal, Macky Sall, on the occasion of his official visit to the African country, Sánchez was asked about the distrust of some citizens to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca, to which the chief executive has referred to the statement of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which indicates that these doses are safe.

In fact, the Community of Madrid has directly targeted the central government as the “culprit” of the decline in citizens who are vaccinated with AstraZeneca because, according to the Deputy Minister of Health, Antonio Zapatero, they have created confusion.

In any case, Sánchez has stated that The report of the vaccine presentation will be followed and that this type of vaccine will be injected to those between 60 and 69 years, “It seems that no linked cases have been registered in other parts of Europe and also in Spain”, in relation to some isolated cases of thrombosis linked to these doses.

Regarding an alternative for those who received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Sánchez indicated that the technical presentation on vaccination and whatever the Public Health Commission says.