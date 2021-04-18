Sánchez ignores Ayuso and asks a government in Madrid to vaccinate “seriously”

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, opened the Madrid campaign this Sunday, charging hard against the PP, ensuring that “He only loves Spain if he governs”, and has called to avoid the path that represents “hatred and the extreme right” and “pillage”. And although he has not once mentioned the president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, he has taken the opportunity to veiled criticism of its management of the pandemic, both in vaccination and in response to the economic crisis.

In the first official rally of the PSOE campaign for the May 4 elections, the president asked all progressives and especially young people to vote so that the socialist candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, could form an Executive “serious and open”; a government that “complete vaccination seriously “, that “manage European funds cleanly” and that it puts “an end to the Government of the PP” in the Community of Madrid after 26 years.

Call for participation

“We have it at hand. The only thing we need is to vote all progressives on May 4 for the candidacy of the PSOE and Gabilondo. What we progressives need is vote, vote and vote, out of conviction, because of who we are and what we believe in, “he claimed.

This has been assured during the act that the PSOE has held inside its headquarters on Ferraz Street, without an audience, due to the pandemic and in which in addition to the secretary general of the Socialists and the candidate Gabilondo, he has also taken the floor the ‘number five’ on the list, Irene Lozano.

Sánchez has started his speech by claiming the work of the Government to promote recovery and also your vaccination strategy. “What we are doing is supporting the business fabric, workers, the self-employed, and building the largest social network,” he said, after emphasizing that “vaccination is the lever of recovery.”

It vindicates the government’s management

“It is an answer that we have made alone, always appealing to unity, reaching out, but we have done it alone, without support once again from the PP, at a critical moment, “he denounced, in his first reproach to the formation of Pablo Casado.

The president has defended that the end of the pandemic is “closer, around the corner.” “The vaccination advance It will mean that in a few months we will leave behind the dark time of the Covid and a new stage of recovery“, has guaranteed.

Of course, Sánchez has warned at this point that, for this recovery to be possible in Madrid, it is necessary that on May 4 the people of Madrid choose at the polls the path of “the serious Government of Gabilondo”, and not “the path of the Columbus government, which means social exclusion, extreme right and corruption for two more years.”

“Any pretext serves for the right wing to get involved and try to prevent Spain from resurfacing. They say they love Spain, but only if they are in government. If not, their maxim is: better for Spain to sink, so that they come to save it and resume their pillage, “he denounced.

At this point, Sánchez has taken the opportunity to get chest out of all the resources that are going to be allocated from the State to the Community, for example, the 461 million of the Recovery Plan, or the 9,643 million that contemplate the General State Budgets (PGE) that the PP rejected.

Madrid will receive 𝟰𝟲𝟭𝗠 € from the Recovery Plan, the 3rd highest amount in Spain. And 𝟭𝟵.𝟲𝟰𝟯𝗠 € of the PGE. This will allow:

1⃣ Vaccination.

2⃣ Trackers.

3⃣ Strengthen public health and education.

4⃣ Job Shock Plans. 🌹 @sanchezcastejon

#HazloXMadrid pic.twitter.com/cYa1CDOuuU – PSOE (@PSOE) April 18, 2021

Message to young people

In addition, he wanted to make a special appeal to young people, who ask “a horizon for the future and are tired of waiting.” “Your waiting is the symptom of a system that has failed completely in the Community of Madrid and that we have the duty to reverse from the action of a progressive government, “he defended.” This is what we are going to do on 4-M when we put an end to 26 years of PP governments, rule for the young“, he has added.

“There are two paths. You can choose the government of the Plaza de Colón that offers a narrow Madrid, of hatred, of inequality due to cuts and point and followed by corruption, which is a hallmark of the PP, or we can opt for a serious, open government, with Gabilondo at the head, “he urged.

A government that, according to Sánchez, “concludes the vaccination seriously and administers” the European Funds cleanly, “that leaves no one behind. “And think of everyone to move forward together”, has stated.

🚶‍♀️🚶🚶‍♂️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♀️

To the youth: We must give them a Government for Madrid that puts an end to this heavy legacy. Give them a LIFE PROJECT in housing, education, employment and aid. ‼ ️ Your “perpetual adolescence” must end. 🌹 @sanchezcastejon

#HazloXMadrid pic.twitter.com/fCQ6I8TADi – PSOE (@PSOE) April 18, 2021

“We have the best possible project, the program of a progressive left-wing socialist government, “defended Sánchez, who at the end of his speech once again emphasized that the PSOE is” the left. “

In addition, he has ensured that this “task” is “within reach” and that “all that is needed” is for all progressives to go to vote. “We are the left and if we vote on May 4 We will put an end to the PP Government and the past and Gabilondo will govern the Community. Let us vote for Madrid to win “, has settled Sánchez.

For his part, the socialist candidate has reproached Ayuso that his only project is the confrontation of the Government and that he only has “one word in his mouth: Sánchez, Sánchez, the virus and Sánchez.” “My word is different, Madrid,” he defended. In addition, he has claimed that the PSOE is “the candidacy of the left, of dialogue and of the Government”, and has once again rejected “extremisms”.

Among the attendees were the first candidates on the list behind Gabilondo as the ‘number two’, Hana Jalloul, or the ‘number three’, the president of the Senate Pilar Llop; as well as the Secretary of Organization and Minister of Transportation, José Luis Ábalos; the secretary of Territorial Coordination, Santos Cerdán; or the secretary of the Federal Commission of Ethics and Guarantees of the PSOE and general director of the Presidency in Moncloa, Félix Bolaños.