The seams of the Pedro Sánchez investiture pact have been overflowed after the fifth extension of the state of alarm. The gap that opened between the PSOE-United Podemos and ERC coalition government because of the pact with Citizens for the fourth expansion of the full powers of the Executive, far from being saved, takes on hints of schism, after the renewal of votes between Sánchez and Inés Arrimadas for the fifth and last extension. But the socialists have sent signals of intend to pretend nothing has happened and to resume the conversations with the independentistas just where they left them before the coronavirus.

“The dialogue table with the Government of the Generalitat will continue after the pandemic”, indicate socialist sources. In fact, the same Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has highlighted the channel that has been kept open by the same teams that led to the investiture, led by the First Vice President, Carmen Calvo, and by the Catalan Vice President, Pere Aragonès. This Wednesday, in Congress, he noted that “they have been negotiating until dawn” to collect some of the proposals of the Republicans. And he has made it clear that the agreement with Ciudadanos does not paralyze the dialogue table. “We have maintained and I maintain the commitments of the investiture,” he defended in this regard. He recalled that there are four years left in the legislature and “highly values ​​the dialogue” with ERC, which wants to “continue practicing”.

The truth is that in Ferraz they do not contemplate another scenario and, despite defending the variable geometry in the hemicycle and the agreements with third parties, don’t shuffle suspend this space in which the conflict with Catalonia must be resolved due to everything at stake. The General State Budgets are just one piece of the machinery that Republicans and Socialists launched in January, with the support of the formation coalition government led by Oriol Junqueras. The same Unity with United-We Can It could falter if Sánchez neglected his Catalan partners for favoring Ciudadanos, since the liberal formation is located in the antipodes of Vice President Pablo Iglesias.

In addition, the Catalan Generalitat may end up in the hands of a Government of a color similar to that of Moncloa, according to the surveys that give Esquerra Republicana as the most voted force and with the ability to choose its partners. Iglesias and Junqueras long ago designed a plan to reissue the Catalan tripartite, without the PSC in government, but with their approval, to remove Junts per Catalunya from the controls of Catalan politics. The message of the spokesman in the Congress of Unidas Podemos, Pablo Echenique, does not lead to error. He has assured ERC and EH Bildu that they are “completely clear” that they are these two groups with which they have to negotiate to carry out the measures of the program of the coalition government, and not with Citizens.

WILL ERC SWALLOW?

But among the Republican ranks, it will not be easy to alleviate the resentment (that of 15 days ago and that of this Wednesday). For starters, there remains the same internal struggle between supporters of supporting the coalition executive and a minority but influential group that has never been for the job. Among the first, Aragonès appears as one of the most prominent and recalled that the dialogue table between the central government and that of the Generalitat responds to a commitment to investiture prior to the crisis by the coronavirus, reason why it defends to retake the meetings in spite of the no of ERC to the extension of the state of alarm. “We would not understand it in any other way,” he emphasized.

But not everyone agrees, judging by the words of the Republican spokesman in Congress, Gabriel Rufián. Making a pact with citizens and saving “their state of alarm” can mean “taking the spirit of investiture perhaps irretrievably ahead,” he said. The acrimony of the pro-independence formation shows that they are not going to forgive the PSOE easily. , knowledgeable sources assure that in the republican position there is a lot of gesticulation and tacticism and the fuss is exaggerated thinking of the Catalan elections, which in all probability will be held this year.

In any case, the dialogue table with Catalonia will continue to be the currency of future agreements. Explicitly by the independentistas and implicitly from Ciudadanos, who left a notice for sailors in the confusion generated this Tuesday, when they boasted of having brought down the negotiation with ERC. The message transmitted is crystal clear: if Sánchez wants to continue using them as a crutch in the “new normal”, must abandon the indepentistas. And a sector of the PSOE caresses this ‘plan B’.

