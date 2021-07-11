“Sánchez has shown that he is not a good person”

The President of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, accompanied by the leader of this formation in the Basque Country, Carlos Iturgaiz, in front of the Miguel Ángel Blanco memorial. (Photo: Miguel Toña / .)

“A motion against himself”, “an amendment to the whole”, a “carnage”, an “irresponsibility”. The president of the PP, Pablo Casado, has had no mercy when assessing the remodeling of the central government carried out yesterday by President Pedro Sánchez. During a visit to Ermua (Vizcaya), to participate in a tribute to the popular councilor Miguel Ángel Blanco, assassinated by ETA in 1997, Casado has defined the Executive PSOE-Unidas Podemos as “a boat that makes waters” and is thrown ” the ballast ”, that is, the ministers who no longer serve. “When you change seven ministers, your hard core, those who made you president, that is done by those who know that it is going very badly,” he quits.

The conservative leader recalled that Sánchez has changed 17 ministers in two years, in five cabinet reshuffles, but that this desire to “annihilate”, that this “escabechina” does not solve anything, since who should leave, in his opinion it is the president himself. He has accused Sánchez of having a “pathological narcissism” and of “betraying his own friends”, pointing out, for example, the departures of the first vice president, Carmen Calvo, or the head of Transportation, José Luis Ábalos. “He has sent everyone to the ravine, but he is supported by those who took away his sleep and those who want to break Spain,” he deepens.

Playing with the government crisis, he has argued that what there is is “a government with a president in crisis,” which “has betrayed his own friends, those who traveled to Spain with him to win a primary, those who made him president ”, alluding to the times when the president seemed almost finished.

“Sánchez yesterday threw down the load-bearing walls of his own resistance manual, of his way of being and of his allies. Sánchez has been right that it is a green and digital government. It is a government of ministers who are very green, and all to the finger. Whoever gets out of the photo, I purge it. The great irresponsibility is to do this in the midst of the crisis and in the midst of the rebound of a fifth wave ”of coronavirus, he adds.

Read more

The “anti-leader”

For Casado, more important than management, in politics it is essential to “be a good person”, and Sánchez, reproaches him, it is not. “Sánchez is the anti-leader, a coward capable of throwing his own overboard,” he says, “also maintaining the waste” of appointing new high positions.

In the closing ceremony of the Miguel Ángel Blanco summer school, Casado affirmed that any initiative carried out by the Executive has been engineered by Sánchez, who has forced his ministers to make decisions they did not want. “Do you think that Campo signed the pardons because he wanted to or because Sánchez forced him?”

And he has also made reference to projects such as the Democratic Memory Law or the Celaá Law, which are his work. “Everything has been ordered by Sánchez,” he said. Now, his executors, “leave.” “Do you think Ábalos received Delcy because he wanted to, or because Sánchez sent it to him? Or contempt for the legality of Campo? Or the reopening of Campo’s story? Or was the infumable law of Celáa done because he wanted to or because Sánchez ordered it? Or did Iván Redondo, when he was advancing elections with bad results, did he do it because he wanted to, or because Sánchez ordered it? ”He linked one rhetorical question after another, applauded by his followers.

“And on the other hand, he keeps Garzon, the one with the steak, Belarra, who says that there is no need to consume energy, Castells, who we don’t know if he is a minister, Montero, everyone’s, and Yolanda Díaz, who faces to Europe and it seems that he wants to leave us without funds ”, he criticized.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE