The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has admitted this Sunday, just a week after the end of the state of alarm, that the royal decree of this exceptional situation of health emergency due to the coronavirus, with which the Executive prevented mobility and confined the Spanish, should have been approved before from March 14.

This was recognized by the head of the Government in an interview with the newspaper La Vanguardia at the Palacio de La Moncloa. “During these months the expression ‘hindsight bias’ has become fashionable. Suppose you could go back. What decisions would you not make? »Was the question in question addressed to Sánchez. And the chief executive’s response has been: «Well, I think the great lesson of this pandemic, both in Spain and in Europe and other areas of the world, is that the West was late. Should the alarm state have been approved before? I don’t deny it right now, but it is also true that Spanish society and many political forces would not have understood it with a lower number of deceased than we had in the second week of March … »

In this way, Sánchez does not deny that the Executive delayed the approval of the royal decree of the state of alarm, taking into account that the virus was already out of control especially in Madrid before the ideological manifestation of 8-M. However, the Government did not cancel the flights with Italy until March 10 and did not announce this state of alarm until March 13, taking effect the following day.

A turn of speech

This confession of Sánchez supposes a turn in the speech that the Government had been maintaining until now, denying the greatest when asked about the delay in confining the country. For example, in this line the chief executive spoke at an appearance at the Palacio de La Moncloa on April 18.

“Talking about right now,” he declared then, “about how Spain is, compared to other countries, makes no sense. We have to do it in the end of this pandemic to see what the failures have been, the weaknesses that we have detected, not only in Spain but in the whole of Europe to stop possible future pandemics. Spain acted before, although it is true that the West, the group of countries, reacted late, but Spain acted before », it affected.

The mantra of “Spain acted before” has been used by the Sánchez government during these months to escape criticism for its delay in taking exceptional measures in a health crisis that is already leaving more than 40,000 dead in this country and the worst economic horizon of Democracy.

In this April appearance, Sánchez argued that Spain acted before the rest of the western countries because it decreed the state of alarm with 84 dead, while Italy did it when he already had 366 and France with 175. However, such statement by the Prime Minister was credited as a “hoax” in which the head of the Social Communist Executive is no longer seeking refuge today, perhaps with his sights set on the multitude of complaints – with accusations of reckless manslaughter – that He accumulates his cabinet for his disastrous management.

Faced with what Sánchez said then, Portugal closed its borders before having a single death from coronavirus. France, Greece, Hungary, Poland and Portugal suspended major mass events before having a hundred diagnosed cases. Instead, the PSOE and Podemos government encouraged “fill the streets” and participate in feminist 8-M protests when Spain already had ten dead.

WHO alerts

In addition, it is the circumstance that the Executive of Sánchez ignored the five alerts that the World Health Organization (WHO), which already in February urged all governments to collect medical supplies. It wasn’t until March 17, with 491 dead, when the Ministry of Health made the first major purchase of masks, gloves and gel for health personnel. Previously, with the declaration of the state of alarm, the Government decided to “centralize” the purchase of these products, which prevented the autonomous communities from separately managing their acquisition. The Executive had not mass provisioned of medical supplies despite international warnings.

In the appearance of last Saturday with which Sánchez gave way to the ‘new normal’, the Chief Executive reiterated that “thanks to the state of alarm 450,000 lives have been saved ». In this way, he defended the measures adopted and once again discharged any responsibility for the delay in the approval of the royal decree of March 14, affirming that “We all ignored” what could happen. Instead, now, just a week later, and outside the alarm, Sánchez no longer denies that he acted in the wrong time, with the serious consequences that this has entailed.