Until June 15. It is the date to which the Government has extended the temporary restriction of non-essential travel from third countries to the European Union for reasons of public order and health, as reflected this Friday in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

The published Order advocates extending the application of this temporary restriction measure adopted on March 17 by members of the European Council to limit the spread of the pandemic, which has been extended after evaluating the situation.

The only third-country nationals of the European Union who can travel are residents who go to their place of residence, the long-term visa holders issued by a target country and cross-border workers.

In addition, health or elderly care professionals who return from carrying out their work, personnel dedicated to the transport of goods, military, diplomatic or consular personnel and those who prove causes of force majeure or imperative family reasons are authorized to travel.

It will be allowed to enter Spain, among others, people registered as residents who go directly to their place of residence in another member state, Schengen or Andorra, or the spouse of a Spanish citizen or partner with whom they have a union analogous to the spouse registered in a public registry, and those ancestors and descendants who live in their charge, whenever they travel with or to meet with it.

The closure, on a temporary basis, of the land posts enabled for entry and exit from Spain through the cities of Ceuta and Melilla is also maintained.

The order, signed by the interior minister, Fernando Grande-Marlsaka, comes into force at 00:00 on May 16 and will be valid until 24:00 on June 15, without prejudice, where appropriate, to any extensions that may be agreed.