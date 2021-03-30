Sánchez Dragó asks who are ‘Los Javis’ and Javier Calvo passes Twitter with his answer

Sánchez Dragó and Javier Calvo (Photo: GTRES)

Social media can be a hostile place or a wonderful place. An example of what Twitter should be is the applauded conversation that Anabel Alonso and José Manuel Soto have had and another is the response that Javier Calvo has given to Fernando Sánchez Dragó.

The writer, very active in the blue bird social network, urged his followers to update him on some famous names that are current.

“I hear and hear about people everywhere I don’t know who they are. I will put two examples; the Javis and a certain David Jiménez. It is known that I live on the moon, ”Dragó wrote on his Twitter profile, where he has more than 75,000 followers.

What the writer did not expect is the response of Javier Calvo, one of those referred to. In case, like Dragó, there are some clueless, Calvo forms an artistic and personal couple with Javier Ambrossi and both are the creators of hits such as Paquita Salas, La Llamada and La Veneno.

On the other hand, David Jiménez is a journalist and was director of El Mundo in 2015, a position in which he was until 2016. He is the author of El Director, a book in which he talks about that year in front of one of the most important media in Spain.

“Well, Fernando, honey, we are neighbors,” the actor and director replied on Twitter. A replica that has in a few hours more than 2,600 likes and hundreds of responses and shares.

Roberto Leal, Christian Gálvez and Boris Izaguirre have reacted to Calvo’s words on Twitter in a humorous tone.

😂😂😂😂😂😂 – Christian Gálvez (@ ChristianG_7) March 29, 2021

Well, you have to know each other! Love, boris – Boris Izaguirre (@Borisizaguirre) March 29, 2021

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.