Sánchez designates Hana Jalloul as number 2 of Gabilondo in Madrid

The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, was looking for a powerful number 2 for Gabilondo in the face of the elections in Madrid on 4-M to contest the presidency of the Community to Ayuso and Iglesias and the unknown has already been cleared. The chosen one is Hana Jalloul, current Secretary of State for Migration, according to socialist sources to 20 minutes. A proposal that only the ‘yes’ of the Aragonese would be missing.

Jalloul is one of the rising women in socialism and her relationship with Madrid politics goes back a long way, as she held a seat in the Madrid Assembly until January 2020, when she was appointed Secretary of State for Migration, and was an advisor to José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, a former Government delegate in the Community. Accepting the proposal would translate into greater weight both in Madrid and at the national level, as it will be one of the two coordinators of the presentation of the 40th Federal Congressof the PSOE, to be held next October.

To a Lebanese father and Aragonese mother, Jalloul was born in Zaragoza in April 1978. She has a doctorate from the Complutense University of Madrid in International Relations and International Law and a degree in Political Science and Administration. In addition, he taught classes on the subject of International Terrorism in the Master of Geopolitical and Strategic Studies at the Carlos III University, as well as on the European Union at the Antonio de Nebrija University for two years.

It also has experience in International Relations and Foreign Policy having participated in the European Union Electoral Observation Mission (EOM), where he served as an assistant for the 2009 Lebanese parliamentary elections and as a Junior Expert for the European Commission in Lebanon for three years.

Jalloul was the subject of a notorious controversy earlier this year when on January 30 received racist disqualifications throught social media. “Do we have a Moorish Secretary of Migration? We deserve that fire and brimstone fall on us from the sky” or “it is the first one that should be deported” after referring to her as an “inept prevaricator lameojoetes of her bosses”, are some of the the serious insults that she herself collected in a tweet.

“On Twitter I usually receive messages like these before which I usually remain silent. Today I will not do so. For myself and for those who suffer without having the opportunity to respond to hatred, racism and xenophobia I feel in the moral duty to respond and speak with pride of what I am“, he wrote then after recounting his origins.

I am proud of my roots and of the country that gave me birth, my country: Spain. Also of the union of cultures that I have the privilege of embodying and that defines me as a human being. I believe in an inclusive and supportive Spain. And I work for her every day. – Hana Jalloul Muro (@jalloul_hana) January 30, 2021

After showing himself deeply proud “of my roots and the country that gave me birth”, the Secretary of State for Migration praised “the union of cultures that I have the privilege of embodying and that defines me as a human being” and posited as a firm defender of “a Spain inclusive and supportive“for which he works” every day “.

“My name is Hana Jalloul Muro. Of Aragonese and Lebanese soul. I am Secretary of State for Migration in the government of Spain. Y your hatred is not going to scare me“The one that could be Gabilondo’s number 2 in 4-M was then defended on behalf of all those who suffer this type of insults every day.