Sánchez demands “respect for the borders” and Calvo speaks of “aggression”

The government raised its tone on Tuesday in the face of the unprecedented migration crisis that has unleashed in Ceuta, where more than 8,000 migrants have arrived from Moroccan soil, according to the Interior Ministry. The Executive speaks openly of “aggression” to the Spanish borders and demands “respect” for the neighboring country, but so far the arrival of migrants has not been contained, which began in the early hours of Monday. The migration crisis comes in full tension between Spain and Morocco due to the reception of the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, who has been hospitalized in Logroño since last April 18 affected by coronavirus. Ghali arrived in Spain under a false identity – Mohamed Benbatouche – and after Germany refused to receive him.

In an institutional statement in Moncloa, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, reminded Morocco that the bilateral relationship is based on “respect for borders” and promised firmness in the face of the “sudden arrival of irregular migrants”. In this sense, he said that the Executive will use “all means” to defend the territorial “integrity” and “proceed to the immediate return of anyone who has entered illegally.”

Interior announced on Tuesday that it will send 50 more civil guards and that there are another 150 agents from the Police Intervention Unit of the National Police “on alert” in case their transfer to the area is necessary. This deployment joins the 1,100 troops who are already on a permanent basis and the 200 who have arrived as the first reinforcement, which has enabled the activation of a “work system” to carry out border returns “24 hours a day.” The Army was also deployed Monday night in the area, and participates in joint patrols with the Police and the Civil Guard. So far, the device has managed to expel 4,000 of the “nearly 8,000” irregular migrants from Spanish soil, according to Ministry sources.

The intensity of the crisis forced the Government to multiply its contacts and movements. In the early hours of Tuesday, Sánchez was forced to cancel his planned trip to Paris, where he was going to participate in a summit on financial aid to Africa. During the morning, discussed the situation with the head of state, King Felipe VI, with whom he also shared the “lines of action that the Government will follow” throughout this crisis. He also contacted the opposition leader, Pablo Casado (PP), to inform him of the situation.

Hours later, and together with the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Sánchez visited Ceuta and Melilla, where he met with the presidents of the autonomous cities and the government delegates. Meanwhile, at Moncloa, Vice President Carmen Calvo chaired the first meeting of the crisis committee created as an emergency to monitor the events, and in which the ministers González Laya, Robles, Iceta, Belarra and Escrivá participate, as well as the director of the CNI. At the end of that work meeting, Calvo warned that “aggression” on the borders “cannot be part of good relations with Morocco”, promised that “everything will return to its normal course” and said that the Government works to accelerate returns “with the law in hand”, given that among the migrants “there are very young children” and that minors cannot be returned at the border.

However, the Executive avoids ruling for now on the substance of the conflict and on the causes of this crisis, which seem to revolve around the reception of Ghali. Marlaska said that “there are many circumstances,” both “socio-economic” and “structural” and derived from the pandemic. “We are conducting an analysis of what happened and we are going to be prudent in our conclusions,” insisted the minister, who, when asked about the polisario leader at the press conference after the Council of Ministers, did not want to assess “issues” that very little ‘affect the current situation. In that Council, moreover, the Government gave the green light a 30 million aid to Morocco for the fight against immigration, an amount that was already budgeted but approved yesterday, Marlaska explained.

Like the minister, the Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, insisted that the causes of the crisis are “multiple” and that there are “different elements and factors” that may be marking the “intensity” of the migratory wave, and Faced with repeated questions from the press about Ghali, he limited himself to saying that Spain “serves people who have humanitarian problems or who need to use our resources.” although he did not even pronounce the name of the polisario leader, on which weighs an open cause in the National Court.

In fact, Judge Santiago Pedraz decided on Tuesday to reopen a genocide case against Ghali, which was denounced by the Saharawi Association for the Defense of Human Rights. These proceedings are added to the complaint of a Spanish citizen of Saharawi origin, who denounced torture in the polisario camps of Tindouf (Algeria). Pedraz has summoned Ghali – who has already left the UCI – to testify on June 1.

Morocco: “Acts have consequences”

The Moroccan ambassador to Spain, Karima Benyaich, assured for her part this Tuesday that in relations between countries “There are acts that have consequences, and they have to be assumed”, in veiled reference to Spain’s decision to provide medical attention to the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali.

Before attending the call of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, the Moroccan ambassador insisted that there are “attitudes that cannot be accepted” and added that relations between neighboring countries and friends they have to be based on “mutual trust, and they must be worked on and nurtured.”

Finally, he described as “unusual” the speed with which it was summoned by the Spanish Foreign Minister. In that meeting, González Laya expressed his “rejection” and “disgust” for the massive influx of migrants to Ceuta and he reminded him that border control “has been and must continue to be” the joint responsibility of both countries. He also expressed the Government’s “desire” to “look to the future” and “prevent acts like these from being repeated.” Shortly after this meeting, Morocco called its ambassador for consultations in protest of Pedro Sánchez’s trip to Ceuta.