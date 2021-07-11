Sánchez defends the “rejuvenation” of his Government to “promote recovery”

The president of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, announced this Saturday the most extensive remodel of your cabinet since he arrived at La Moncloa. Although as he said, “the structure remains unchanged.” In an institutional statement from La Moncloa, after informing the King of this, the Chief Executive has defended these changes because they will mean a “rejuvenation” that will “boost recovery”.

Sánchez has referred on several occasions to the generational change that the government crisis brings. In fact, he has emphasized that now the average age of his cabinet will be 50 years, when until now he was 55. He has also talked about the “importance of women” in his new team, since after the new incorporations the female representation in the Executive goes from the previous 54% to the current 63%.

The new members of the cabinet will take office on Monday, and on Tuesday they will participate in their first Council of Ministers. “The new government has as its main task consolidate economic recovery, and manage the European funds “that are going to arrive to face the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Sánchez, who has stressed that it is now time to focus on a” more social, greener modernization and recovery , more digital and more feminist, and in responding to the demands of the youngest “.

This is what he has said, but not before “expressly thanking” the members who leave “for their personal, political and professional dedication during the time they have been in charge of their ministries.” Sánchez has remarked that the new profiles that join his team are “hardened in public service”, and has once again pointed out that they represent a “very important rejuvenation”.

“After the huge Covid crisis, we are all more aware that the recovery has to be greener, because after the Covid-19 crisis a climate emergency must be avoided at all costs, and more feminist. Only in this way can we build a Spain better, “the president also said, who advocates working to” add everyone to the recovery, “which” will achieve all its goals if there is social dialogue and territorial harmony. “

This, he affirmed, is “a government to completely overcome the greatest calamity in history and to seize the opportunity to set up a better Spain.” “From today the Government of the recovery begins”, it is finished.

This is the complete list of the new Executive, after the changes made by Pedro Sánchez:

Ministry of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory: Félix Bolaños (replaces Carmen Calvo). Chief of Cabinet: Óscar López (formerly Iván Redondo). First Vice Presidency: Nadia Calviño, who maintains the Economy portfolio. Second Vice-presidency: Yolanda Díaz, Minister of Labor. Third Vice Presidency: Teresa Ribera, Minister for the Ecological Transition. Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation: José Manuel Albares (replaces Arancha González Laya). Ministry of Justice: Pilar Llop (replacement for Juan Carlos Campo). Ministry of Defense: Margarita Robles. Ministry of Finance and Public Function: María Jesús Montero. Ministry of the Interior: Fernando Grande-Marlaska. Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda: Raquel Sánchez Jiménez (formerly José Luis Ábalos). Ministry of Education and Professional Training: Pilar Alegría (replacing Isabel Celaá). Ministry of Industry and Tourism: Reyes Maroto. Ministry of Agriculture: Luis Planas. Ministry of Territorial Policy: Isabel Rodríguez García, and will also be the new Government spokesperson (replaces Miquel Iceta). Ministry of Culture and Sports: Miquel Iceta (instead of José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes). Ministry of Health: Carolina Darias. Ministry of Science and Innovation: Diana Morant Ripoll (formerly Pedro Duque). Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations: José Luis Escrivá. Ministry of Consumption: Alberto Garzón. Ministry of Equality: Irene Montero. Ministry of Social Rights: Ione Belarra. Ministry of Universities: Manuel Castells.